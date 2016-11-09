Singer Rihanna strips naked in bathroom with niece Majesty during bath time

November 9, 2016 | By :

Los Angeles, Nov 9: Singer Rihanna went naked while bonding with her niece Majesty during bath time.

Rihanna posed naked as she joined her in the bathtub in a new photograph that she shared on Instagram, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 28-year-old is seen wearing nothing in the image, revealing her gun tattoo below her right armpit. Sporting long dreadlocks, she only covers her breast with her hands as she kisses Majesty.

“Unconditional,” she has written alongside the image, which garnered a mixed response from Rihanna’s social media fans.

unconditional. ? caught. by @leandrasimone_

A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

“Giving her a bath while they are both naked, kissing and someone taking pics. I have lost hope for humanity if you don’t see anything wrong with this picture,” one user commented.

Defending Rihanna, one user wrote: “To all that find something wrong with that pic, if your mind is dirty, you think dirty. Dirty people.”

On the work front, Rihanna has been busy filming “Ocean’s Eight”, an all-female driven reboot of “Ocean’s Eleven”.

–IANS

Tags: , ,
Related News
Rihanna gives fitting reply to fat shaming trolls
Indian origin singer Liora Itzhak welcomes PM Modi to Israel with National anthem in Hindi and Hebrew
Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who returned to Twitter with a new account,once again been barred from Twitter
Google honoured late Kannada superstar and singer Rajkumar with doodle on his 88th birth anniversary
Assam CM backs singer Nahid Afrin against fatwa
Nahid Afrin
Assam mullahs issue fatwa against singer Nahid Afrin
Top