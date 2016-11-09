Singer Rihanna strips naked in bathroom with niece Majesty during bath time

Los Angeles, Nov 9: Singer Rihanna went naked while bonding with her niece Majesty during bath time.

Rihanna posed naked as she joined her in the bathtub in a new photograph that she shared on Instagram, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 28-year-old is seen wearing nothing in the image, revealing her gun tattoo below her right armpit. Sporting long dreadlocks, she only covers her breast with her hands as she kisses Majesty.

“Unconditional,” she has written alongside the image, which garnered a mixed response from Rihanna’s social media fans.

unconditional. ? caught. by @leandrasimone_ A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Nov 7, 2016 at 9:02am PST

“Giving her a bath while they are both naked, kissing and someone taking pics. I have lost hope for humanity if you don’t see anything wrong with this picture,” one user commented.

Defending Rihanna, one user wrote: “To all that find something wrong with that pic, if your mind is dirty, you think dirty. Dirty people.”

On the work front, Rihanna has been busy filming “Ocean’s Eight”, an all-female driven reboot of “Ocean’s Eleven”.

–IANS