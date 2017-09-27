Singer Rimi Tomy’s confidential statement to be recorded over actress attack molestation case, says police

Kochi,India, September 27: In connection with the Attack actress case,police had moved the court for seeking permission to record the confidential statement of group of four people including famous singer Rimi Tomy.

According to the reports says that The police have submitted the request under section 164 of CrPC. Earlier, the investigators had collected some information from Rimi over phone in connection with the case.

Rimi was part of the US tour undertaken by Dileep and a team of artistes recently.