London, July 4 : Singer Rita Ora was spotted kissing rapper and singer-songwriter Professor Green, whose actual name is Stephen Manderson, before they headed out for a dinner date.

According to The Sun, the rap star and Ora, 25, partied together at the Glastonbury Festival (which is being held at Pilton — a village in England) and followed that up by going on a dinner date to the popular chicken restaurant Nando’s, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

A source said: “Pro picked Rita up and she seemed really excited to be heading out with him. They had a friendly kiss in the car before heading off.

“Inside it was really busy and people did stop and stare. It’s not every day two of the biggest pop stars in the country are just hanging out together in your local restaurant.”

The source added: “They seemed totally relaxed and fine being somewhere down to earth. They were laughing and joking and very comfortable in each other’s company.”

However, sources close to Green, who recently split from his reality TV star wife Millie Mackintosh, insisted that he is just good friends with Ora.