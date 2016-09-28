Singer Selena Gomez become the first person to reach 100 million followers on Instagram

Los Angeles, Sep 28: Singer Selena Gomez has reportedly become the first person on image-sharing site Instagram to reach 100 million followers.

The 24-year-old has beaten the likes of her friend Taylor Swift — who has 91.4 million fans on the site, Beyonce (85.3 million), and Kim Kardashian (83.6 million) to be the most-followed person on Instagram, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Gomez’s impressive milestone will no doubt come as a surprise to her as she managed to claw her way to the top despite being inactive online for the past six weeks.

However, Gomez is no stranger to success on the photo-sharing site as she previously broke the record for the most “likes” on an image when she shared a shot of herself sipping Coca-Cola through a straw and four million people liked it.