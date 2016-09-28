Singer Selena Gomez become the first person to reach 100 million followers on Instagram

September 28, 2016 | By :

Los Angeles, Sep 28: Singer Selena Gomez has reportedly become the first person on image-sharing site Instagram to reach 100 million followers.

The 24-year-old has beaten the likes of her friend Taylor Swift — who has 91.4 million fans on the site, Beyonce (85.3 million), and Kim Kardashian (83.6 million) to be the most-followed person on Instagram, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Gomez’s impressive milestone will no doubt come as a surprise to her as she managed to claw her way to the top despite being inactive online for the past six weeks.

However, Gomez is no stranger to success on the photo-sharing site as she previously broke the record for the most “likes” on an image when she shared a shot of herself sipping Coca-Cola through a straw and four million people liked it.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Facebook and Instagram opted to ban all crypto currency ads including bitcoin
Indo-Ukrainian couple traveling the world, imprinting memories with kisses
China blocks access to WhatsApp too, after disrupting services of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google
Direct Message: New feature in Instagram for private sharing
Mark Zuckerberg Shares Cute and Cuddly Picture With Newborn Daughter August
Instagram has revealed a flaw in its systems,hackers target high-profile stars
Top