Singer Selena Gomez talks about her physical fitness regime

After her moving speech at the American Music Festival 2016, Selena Gomez has been lauded by celebrities and fans worldwide. The artist is now back from rehab and all set to top the music charts again. While mental fitness has been her priority lately, the 24-year-old singer is known to focus on physical fitness too.

Talking about her fitness regime, Gomez revealed a few activities, which included a rather peculiar activity. “I’m horrible at discipline when it comes to working out. So, I’ve been working with my trainer Amy Rosoff Davis for a year now, and when we started the tour, I really wanted to keep it up. I wanted to be healthy; I wanted to feel good. I just wanted to make sure I was the best I could be for the show and for my fans,” she said in an interview for Elle Magazine.

On days when the singer is in no mood to workout, she says that her trainer motivates her with all kinds of activities. “Amy is actually on the road with me, which is really great because she’s the person who comes in when I’m like, ‘I don’t feel like it.’ She’s like, ‘No, you’re getting up and you’re working out.’ We’ll do hikes. We have a Pilate’s machine. I have a sweat bed, which looks like a burrito that I wrap myself up in,” Gomez shared.

The sweat bed, Gomez explains, is like a sweat suit in form of a bed where you are wrapped in it for 45 minutes. “It releases all the toxins of your body. It is kind of the equivalent to a sauna, but it gets your heart rate up, and it gets everything flowing in your body. It’s changed my skin and my body as well, so it feels really good. That’s kind of been something that works for me personally,” she said.

“I know it sounds gross, but you just sit in your sweat for an hour and don’t immediately shower because there’s natural collagen in your toxins that it actually makes your skin feel softer before you wash it all off,” she adds.

Apart from her beauty secrets, the ‘Come and get it’ singer also opens up about how she envies Blake Lively. “I’ve never met her, but I just love her hair. I think she’s got beautiful, effortless hair. I also really love Rachel McAdams’s hair because she can always change it up. She’s kind of classy that way. Those are two people that are not my friends, but I love them, and I think they have really good hair,” she concludes.