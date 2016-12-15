Singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi to get married to musician groom inThrissur

Vaikom,Dec15:Famous Malayali singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi got engaged to Santhosh in an extremely private ceremony on Wednesday in Vaikom, Kerala. The groom is based in Bahrain and is also a musician. The marriage is scheduled to take place on March 29, 2017 in Thissur.

In 2013, she won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Singer for the song Ottakku Padunna from Nadan. Vijayalakshmi, 35, wore a pink saree, while her fiance wore a white dhoti.

The engagement ceremony was kept extremely simple and was attended by only close friends and relatives from the couple’s family. Vijayalakshmi is an expert in a rare musical instrument called Gayatriveena.

The musician, who is visually impaired, has been in the entertainment industry since 1995. She has given many performances onstage in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and other major place. In 2012, she bagged the Kerala State Film Award Special Jury Mention for Kaatte Kaatte from Celluloid.

Vijayalakshmi was born in Vaikom on October 7, 1981, but she later moved to Chennai. Though she is not trained in any formal music, she learned more than 100 ragas and made compositions by herself.

EngagementDay for Vijayalakshmi Chechi! Wedding bells soon?From Puthiya Ulagai to Soppanasundari n many more to come with all your blessings pic.twitter.com/MfEIjTspMw — D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) December 14, 2016

Her notable songs include Kaikkottum Kandittilla, Uppinu Pona Vazhi Ethu and Neeyo Njano, among many others.

In 2014, she was nominated in the 3rd South Indian International Movie Awards for Best Female Playback Singer. In the same year she received Eenam Swaralaya Awards for song Ottakku Padunna from Nadan. Also she won the C.K.M.A Malayalam film Awards for Best female singer in 2014.

Congratulations, Vaikom Vijayalakshmi.