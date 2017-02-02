Singers Rihanna and Azealia Banks embroiled in bitter Twitter feud post numbers

NewYork, Feb2:Rihanna has proven once again that she is NOT one to be messed with.

The Love on the Brain singer has found herself embroiled in a bitter feud with Azealia Banks after the rapper targeted her on social media.

Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) January 29, 2017

Bisexual star Azealia, who is surprisingly a huge fan of Donald Trump, took to Instagram to slam Rihanna’s political viewers and speak out in support of the ban.

Azealia responded with: “As far as Rihanna (who isn’t a citizen, and can’t vote) and all the rest of the celebrities who are using their influence to stir the public, you lot really REALLY need to shut up and sit down.”

She then shared Rihanna’s phone number and added the caption: “Bombs away!”

Rihanna then posted a screen shot of a series of texts she got from the 212 singer which accused her of being a sex addict, and made sure to not hide Azealia’s number.

“I don’t have to do anything to you miss. Beyonce is already working heavy on you. Ever think to stop and think that’s why you have a drug and sex addiction? Lol girlie. Best of luck,” said the messages.

Azealia was slammed late last year when it emerged that she sacrifices chickens in her own home .

It all began when Rihanna criticised Donald Trump’s offensive ‘Muslim ban’ in a scathing Twitter post.

The talented star wrote: “Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!”