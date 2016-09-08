Single mom disguises herself as ‘dad’ to attend fathers-only event at kid’s school

When Yevette Vasquez learnt that there was a “Donuts with Dad” event at her son Elijah’s school, she decided that this was an opportunity that was not to be missed. As she was a single mother, she decided to don the role of Elijah’s ‘dad’ herself.

Yevette decided to return home to dress up in a plaid shirt, hat and even sported a fake moustache for the event. Elijah helped her pick out items for her special getup.

She revealed that most of the dads at school were very supportive about her presence. Yevette later posted photos of her experience on Facebook:

