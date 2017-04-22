Sister, brother-in-law arrested for gang raping eight-year-old in Madhya Pradesh

April 22, 2017 | By :
Youngsters troubled by romantic relationships, sexual harassment

Gwalior/Madhya Pradesh, April 22: Gwalior Police have arrested two persons for the gang rape of an eight-year-old girl. They are the victim’s sister and brother-in-law.

“The victim was gang raped for many months. The sister and brother in-law of the victim have been arrested,” said the police.

“Two accused, including an air force employee, are still at large,” said police.

Police unearthed the case with the help of Child Line and registered the case of gang rape. (ANI)

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Pak SC gives 72 hour deadline to arrest culprit of minor’s brutal rape
One arrested over gangrape case of minor girl in Uttar Pradesh
Gang-rape of model, Delhi court dismisses bail plea of all accused
Model, who was gang-raped in Delhi records statement
UP police arrest four with Rs 25 crore demonetised currency
Woman gang-raped and looted by a taxi-driver and his associate in Greater Noida
Top