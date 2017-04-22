Sister, brother-in-law arrested for gang raping eight-year-old in Madhya Pradesh

Gwalior/Madhya Pradesh, April 22: Gwalior Police have arrested two persons for the gang rape of an eight-year-old girl. They are the victim’s sister and brother-in-law.

“The victim was gang raped for many months. The sister and brother in-law of the victim have been arrested,” said the police.

“Two accused, including an air force employee, are still at large,” said police.

Police unearthed the case with the help of Child Line and registered the case of gang rape. (ANI)