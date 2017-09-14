Sister Margaret Ann goes Texas chainsaw hacking to clear downed trees in aftermath of Hurricane Irma
Miami,Sept14:Across the state of Florida, and up into Georgia and South Carolina, images of first responders have become a welcome sight amid the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
But among the usual uniforms — those of police, firefighters and paramedics — a nun’s habit stands out.
Nice interview with Sister Margaret Ann from our post ? https://t.co/4Fj4D5rhnn
— Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 13, 2017
A 30-year education veteran from Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School in West Kendall, Florida, Sister Margaret Ann knew of a chainsaw in her school’s closet, so she thought nothing of ripping into a downed tree blocking a road.
“He said, ‘You know though, Sister, the police will do this.’ And I said ‘but it’s going to take them too long … it’s dangerous, people are going to get hurt here.’ ”
Tuesday’s guest said she does not know when her school will reopen, as the air conditioner was damaged during the hurricane. Additionally, downed trees cover six of the school’s 40 acres, and a wall has been blown in.
In the meantime, Sister Margaret Ann, and those like her, will continue to do the Lord’s work.
“The community will come out and help us. That’s what we do,” she said. “It’s good.”