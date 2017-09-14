Sister Margaret Ann goes Texas chainsaw hacking to clear downed trees in aftermath of Hurricane Irma

Miami,Sept14:Across the state of Florida, and up into Georgia and South Carolina, images of first responders have become a welcome sight amid the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

But among the usual uniforms — those of police, firefighters and paramedics — a nun’s habit stands out.

Nice interview with Sister Margaret Ann from our post ? https://t.co/4Fj4D5rhnn — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 13, 2017

A 30-year education veteran from Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School in West Kendall, Florida, Sister Margaret Ann knew of a chainsaw in her school’s closet, so she thought nothing of ripping into a downed tree blocking a road.