Sister state status for Goa and Hawaii says US congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard

LOS ANGELES,Nov19: The American State of Hawaii would soon have a formal Sister-State relationship with Goa, Indian American

US lawmaker Tulsi Gabbard ,has said.

“I am proud that we would soon be formalizing a recently established Sister State partnership between the State of Hawaii, my home State and the State of Goa. We would have the announcement soon,” Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, who represents Hawaii in the US House of Representative, said in her address to the World Hindu Economic Forum in Los Angeles.

“We look forward to have a contingent coming to Hawaii from Goa and sending a contingent from Hawaii going to Goa to see what further opportunities there are to build more bridges between our two States and the two countries,” said Gabbard, the first Hindu lawmaker to be elected to the US Congress.

In the next Congress, she would be joined by three other Hindu lawmakers – Pramila Jayapal from Washington State, Ro Khanna from California and Raja Krishnamoorthi from Illinois.