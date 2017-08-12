Sisters put on fire after pouring petrol, leaves elder one 95%, another 60% burnt, stalker under scanner

Bareilly/Uttar Pradesh, August 12: In another shocking incident, two teenage sisters were burnt alive by some anonymous persons on the wee hours on Saturday.

The incident occurred when the two sisters were asleep. The attackers poured petrol on the teenagers and set them on fire at their home in Devraniya Jagir, a village in Bareilly.

According to reports, the younger sister told the police that she was being stalked and harassed by a man for past several months. Due to this, the police is still investigating the person behind the attack. With out any delay, he will be caught, assured the police.

Nawabganj police have filed a FIR against the unidentified person with Section 307 – attempt to murder and other sections of the Indian Penal Code. The motive behind the attack is still unknown.

Jogendra Kumar, senior superintendent police stated, that we are closely monitoring the issues and several teams have been pressed into action, a couple of suspects are rounded up for the possible leads.

Both sisters were taken to the District hospital, the younger sister suffered 60 percent of burns and the elder sister sustained 95 percent burns, and their condition is reported by the doctors is very critical.