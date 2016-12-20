If a situation arises, Panneerselvam should resign to make Sasikala Natarajan as CM: Revenue Minister  R B Udhayakumar

Chennai, Dec 20: Upping ‘Sasikala for CM’ demand, a Tamil Nadu minister has said chief minister O Panneerselvam would not hesitate to resign his post to make the close aide of former CM J Jayalalithaa as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Speaking to the media here, revenue minister R B Udhayakumar said, “Twice, Amma (Jayalalithaa) gave chief minister post to Annan Panneerselvam and he returned it to Amma (after legal issues were cleared). This time, he will not say no to Chinnamma (Sasikala).”

He however replied in negative when asked whether he was against Panneerselvam continuing as chief minister. “Certainly not, in fact, it was from Annan (Panneerselvam) we learnt what loyalty means. We feel that it will be better if both the party and the government is headed by a single leader.”

He said that this (single leader concept) has been the practice in Tamil Nadu for the past many decades. “This will avoid unnecessary controversies. Otherwise, people may find fault if CM meets party chief often.”

On Sunday, three ministers including Udhayakumar openly expressed their support to Sasikala, close aide of Jayalalithaa, to become CM as she can alone continue “Amma’s legacy in providing good governance to the people”.

At a meeting in Chennai, information and public relations minister Kadambur Raju and Hindu religious and charitable endowments minister Sevoor S Ramachandran, along with Udhayakumar, urged Sasikala to become the chief minister.

All three ministers are office-bearers of Amma Peravai, a party forum named after Jayalalithaa. They said members of the forum in all 50 district units unanimously want Sasikala to become AIADMK general secretary and Tamil Nadu chief minister. A resolution in this regard was adopted at the forum’s meeting at Jayalalithaa’s memorial at Marina beach in the city.

Speaking to reporters later, Udhayakumar said, “Besides safeguarding the AIADMK, Chinnamma (Sasikala) should protect Tamil Nadu too. She should contest the by-election in R K Nagar constituency (now vacant due to the death of Jayalalithaa) and assume responsibility as chief minister.”