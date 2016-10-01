Situation improved in Srinagar ; Curfew lifted

Srinagar, Oct 1 : Curfew was today lifted from Srinagar as the situation improved in the city, but normal life remained affected in the Kashmir Valley due to the separatist-sponsored strike for the 85th consecutive day.

Curfew has been lifted from the areas of Srinagar where the curbs were in force yesterday and there is no curfew anywhere in Kashmir today, a police official said.

He said the curbs which were imposed earlier on the movement of people in some parts of the summer capital were lifted this morning in view of the improvement in the situation.

There was increased movement of private cars in and around the city centre here.

Authorities had yesterday imposed curfew in seven police station areas of the city in view of the occupy Lal Chowk call by the separatists, and apprehensions of violence after the Friday prayers.

However, the official said restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPc were in place throughout the Valley as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, normal life continued to remain affected in Kashmir for the 85th consecutive day today.

Shops, petrol pumps and other business establishments remained shut, while public transport remained off the roads.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions also continued to remain closed across the Valley.

The separatist groups have been announcing weekly protest programmes with periodic relaxation on some days and extended the strike till October 6.

The separatists have asked people to occupy all inter- district routes towards Srinagar today.

82 people have been killed in the ongoing unrest that started a day after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir on July 8.