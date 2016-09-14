“Situation serious, need to stop politics and work together”, urges minister Kapil Mishra on Chikungunya rise in Delhi

New Delhi, September 14: With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal corporation blaming each other following four more deaths due to complications arising from chikungunya, Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra today urged all to work with a positive approach to fight the vector-borne diseases rather than indulging in politics over the same.

“It is easy to point fingers. We should work together with a positive approach. I will approach everyone. Prevention is the key and we should work for it. We should work as ‘one Delhi’ and stop politics,” he told the media.

“The situation is serious and that is why I have written an open letter to everyone including the Congress, BJP, journalists and to my own party and party workers that now we have to stop this politics and work together on prevention. We have to work together on fixing this out,” he added.

The Delhi Government has ordered a probe into the chikungunya deaths reported in the national capital in the last two days.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain yesterday carried out inspections of five government hospitals and said there is no need to panic.

Jain said, medically, there is no death due to chikungunya, but media is showing deaths due to this disease.

He said, according to doctors, chikungunya is not a life-threatening disease in general, but in rare cases leads to complications that prove fatal, especially in children and old persons.