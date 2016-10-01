Sivaji Ganesan’s 88th birth anniversary today : The Artist remembered by Tamil people

Chennai, Oct 1 : Tributes were paid to thespian Sivaji Ganesan, who dominated the Tamil film world for several decades, on his 88th birth anniversary today.

Members of South Indian of Artist’s Association, leaders of political parties, including TNCC President Su Thirunavukarasar and Naam Thamizhar founder Seeman, paid floral tributes to a statue of the late actor, born as Villupuram Chinnaiah Ganesan, here.

In neighbouring Puducherry, Revenue and Industries Minister M O H F Shah Jahan and Welfare Minister M Kandasamy paid tributes at the statue of the noted actor, whose career spanned five decades since his debut in 1952.

Puducherry, a former French colony, was perhaps the first to erect a statue for the legendary actor who was conferred with the title ‘Chevalier’ by the French government in recognition of his acting talents and also capability to perform in different roles.

Fans associations of Ganesan held programmes in the union territory capital, a report from Puducherry said.

After making his debut with a powerful portrayal in “Parasakthi”, Ganesan shot to fame giving numerous hits like “Pasamalar”, “Karnan”, “Thiruvilaiyadal”, and “Veerpandiya Kattabomman”.

He also later starred along with next generation actors such as Rajinikanth (Padayappa) and Kamal Haasan (Thevar Magan).

Besides the prestigious “Chevalier” award, Ganesan, who passed away in 2001, had bagged several other awards.