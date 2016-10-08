Sivakarthikeyan starrer ‘Remo’ grosses around Rs. 8 crore on first day in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Oct 8 :  Tamil romantic-comedy “Remo” has opened big at the Tamil Nadu box office. According to a trade pundit, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer grossed around Rs. 8 crore on the first day in the state.

“The film has grossed around Rs. 8 crore in Tamil Nadu on the first day. This is the biggest ever opening for Sivakarthikeyan in his career so far. This being a six-day long festival weekend, the film is expected to gross over Rs. 30 crore,” trade analyst Trinath told ILT.

Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, “Remo” also stars Keerthy Suresh, Sathish and Saranya Ponvannan.

In the film, Sivakarthikeyan dons the disguise of a nurse to woo the woman of his dreams.

