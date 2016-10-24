Sivakasi fire mishap takes nine lives

Sivakasi (TN), Oct 24: The toll in the October 20 fireworks mishap here rose to nine, with a doctor succumbing to his injuries today, police said.

Janakiraman, a doctor at the scan centre, situated close to the cracker shop, died at a private hospital in Madurai today, police said, adding he had been in coma for the last few days.

On October 20, eight people, including six women, were killed in a fire cracker mishap in Sivakasi.

The mishap had occurred when a fire broke out while crackers were being offloaded from a vehicle to a cracker shop, resulting in its spreading and affecting a nearby scan centre.