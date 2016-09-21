Siwan Journalist Murder Case: Wanted shooter Mohammed Kaif surrenders before police

New Delhi, Sep 21: Siwan journalist murder case: Wanted shooter Mohammed Kaif (close aide of Mohammed Shahabuddin) surrenders before police. Siwan Court sends Kaif to 14 days judicial custody.

Journalist Rajdev Ranjan was allegedly murdered by the Kaif purportedly at the behest of RJD leader Mohammed Shahabuddin.

Ranjan’s wife moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking a CBI probe against Shahabuddin and Bihar Health Minister and Lalu Prasad Yadavs son Tej Pratap, after the duo were spotted with Kaif.