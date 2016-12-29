Six arrested in Delhi for cheating 700 people of Rs 2 crore

New Delhi, Dec 29: Delhi Police busted an interstate gang of cheaters and arrested six persons for around 700 people of Rs 2 crore.

The victims were duped on the pretext of sanctioning loans, police said on Wednesday.

The accused persons who ran a fake loan company have been identified as Deepak Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Raj Kumar, Anuj Kumar Baliyan, Vikas and Neeraj Sharma, police said.

“The arrest was made on Tuesday night after police teams examined their call details and bank accounts. Since all the IDs they used were found fake, their social media profiles and CCTV footage of different location were also scrutinised,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Omvir Singh.

Police also raided their hideouts in Rohini and other parts of Delhi and arrested them, Singh said.

“All the gang members during questioning told police they ran a fake loan company in the name of Manipuram Finance and Aditya Birlas Finance and others,” he added.

The incident came to light on March 3 this year when Sushma, a resident of Mayur Vihar Phase-I had complained to police that she was cheated in connection with sanctioning of a loan against mark sheets and degrees by a finance company, police said.

–IANS