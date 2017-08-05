Six Buddhists killed,Rohingya insurgents arrested , Myanmar police fire warning shots

Police say security forces in Myanmar have fired warning shots to disperse Muslim villagers while they were arresting four suspected insurgents in a western region where government troops have been accused of abuse.

Police officer Zaw Win Aung says about 600 villagers surrounded troops in Rathedaung township in Rakhine state Friday while they were searching for six men suspected of financing a terrorist group. He says the villagers carried slingshots, sticks and machetes as they approached the troops, who responded by firing 40-50 warning shots.

Meanwhile, the government says six Buddhists were killed and two other villagers are missing in Kaigyi village in Maungdaw township, also in Rakhine state.

The military has launched operations after suspected Rohingya militants killed nine police along the border with Bangladesh last October.