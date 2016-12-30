Six dead in Pune bakery fire at Kondhwa area

Pune , Dec30: At least six people have been killed in a fire at a bakery in Maharashtra’s Pune in Kondhwa

The fire broke out on the ground floor of a multi-storey building.

The cause of the fire, that broke out in the city’s Kondhwa area, is still not known.

Reports suggest workers sleeping inside the bakery were trapped as the door was bolted from outside, and suffocated.Six migrant labourers were asphyxiated to death when while sleeping in a locked bakery.

The fire, believed to be caused by a short-circuit, was noticed around 5.45 a.m. inside the Bakes and Cakes Bakery in Kondhwa suburb of the city, said a Pune police control official.

Maharashtra: Six die after fire broke out at a bakery shop in Pune early this morning pic.twitter.com/cPwSzyj15s — ANI (@ANI_news) December 30, 2016

The six workers, said to be north-Indian migrants, were caught unawares as the blaze quickly engulfed the mezzanine floor on which they slept inside the bakery.

Rescue officials said the owner had locked the bakery shutter from outside, trapping the workers inside and seriously hampering the relief operation.