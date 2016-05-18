Six detained in connection to NDMC lawyer’s murder

New Delhi, May 18 : Six people, including a hotel owner were detained by the Delhi Police on Wednesday morning, pertaining to the murder of a lawyer in the national capital’s southeastern region, reports said.

Police officials identified the deceased as a 57-year-old MM Khan, New Delhi Municipal Council’s (NDMC) assistant legal advisor.

Khan was allegedly murdered by bounty hunters.

“He (Khan) was shot dead inside his car near his residence in Jamia Nagar. His car was intercepted by motorcycle-borne assailants, who shot at him from a close range,” a police official was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Police also said that the hotelier was pressurising Khan to forego a charge applied on his property, worth hundreds of crore.

“We are still questioning the suspects… As per the statement of the family members, Khan had received several threat calls over the past few days,” the official added.

The cops have retrieved the cellphone of the deceased and is looking for further leads.