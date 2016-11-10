Six die in road accident in Krishna district,AndhraPradesh

Vijayawada,Nov10:In Andhra Pradesh, six people died in a road accident in the wee hours of today when a tipper lorry collided with two stationary autos near Tukkuluru village of Nuzivid mandal of Krishna district. Five people died on the spot.

The injured were admitted in the hospital. The deceased, 5 men and a woman have been identified by the police. The driver of the lorry was absconding. The Nuzivid rural police have registered a case.