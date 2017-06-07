Six farmers die in firing as police clashed with demonstrators during a farmers’ agitation in Pipliya Mandi ,CM orders enquiry

Mandsaur, MP, Jun 7: Six people died and two sustained injuries in firing as police clashed with demonstrators today during a farmers’ agitation in Pipliya Mandi, about 20 km from here, resulting in clamping of curfew in that town as well as this district headquarters even as Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered a judicial inquiry and the principal-opposition Congress demanded his resignation.

“Ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each would be paid against each fatality and Rs 1 lakh to every grievously-hurt person. All legitimate demands have been accepted and orders issued. The Congress’ intention was to politicize this agitation and the violence was a consequence,” Mr Chouhan wrote in social media.

Police said that it resorted to the action at approximately 1100 hrs in order to bring the situation under control as a demonstration was taking place since last night. Three of the deceased were identified as Prabhulal Patidar, Kanhaiyyalal Patidar and Babloo Patidar. Surendra and two others succumbed later

Earlier the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan enhanced compensation in the Pipliya Mandi firing to a whopping Rs 1 crore per fatality and Rs 5 lakh to each of the injured.