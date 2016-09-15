Six killed, 150 injured in train collision in Multan,Pakistan

Lahore,Sept15: At least six people were killed and more than 150 injured today when a Karachi-bound passenger train collided with a freight train near Multan in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

The incident took place near Bucch railway station in Sher Shah area.

It occurred when a man reportedly was overrun by a freight train and the driver stopped it to take out the body, said police official Nadir Chattha.

In the meantime, Awam Express heading on the same line collided with the stationary goods train.

The collision wrecked the engine and power van, and overturned four bogies of Awam Express, he added.

The incident left at least six people dead and wounded over 150, out of which 10 are said to be in serious condition, Pakistan’s Geo News reported.

Three people trapped inside damaged carriages were also saved, said rescue workers.

There was a delay in response for rescue services due to Eid holidays, according to sources in Pakistan railways. Relief work was also affected due to darkness in the vicinity.

The passenger train was on its way to Karachi from Peshawar.

Authorities have imposed emergency at Multan’s Nishtar Medical Hospital and Shahbaz Sharif Hospital to attend to those injured in the accident.

Pakistan Railways has ordered an investigations into the accident.