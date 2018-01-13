Six killed including four wrestlers returning after competition, in road accident in Pune

January 13, 2018 | By :
Six killed including four wrestlers returning after competition, in road accident in Pune.

Pune/Maharashtra, Jan 13: Six killed including four wrestlers in a collision between two vehicles in Kadegaon Taluka of Sangli district. According to reports, the SUV in which the wrestlers were travelling had collided with a tractor laden with sugarcane.

Five others, including wrestlers, were injured in the accident and were admitted to the hospital. The deceased wrestlers were returning after a competition in Maharashtra’s Pune.

Reportedly, the accident took place around 1 AM on Friday late night.

The wrestlers belonged to the institute, Kranti Kushti Sankul. The institute secretary Sharad Lad said, “It is very sad and shocking to us.” They were returning after participating in a wrestling contest in Satara.

Further details awaited.

