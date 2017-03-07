Six passengers of Bhopal-Ujjain Express get injured when explosion took place on the tracks in Shajapur

New Delhi , March07: Six passengers of Bhopal-Ujjain Express got injured when an explosion took place in moving train on Tuesday. The cause of the explosion is yet to be established.

As per reports, Ujjain bound Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train (59320) was on its way when an explosion took place on the tracks. The incident took place around 10 am in the morning. It is also being said that a suspicious suitcase was observed which might have carrying some explosive material.

The injured were admitted to Kala Pipal government hospital.Iqbal Siddiqui, PRO of Bhopal division, told that a medical team has been sent to the accident site.

Krishna Veni, SP Railways, informed that primafacie short circuit is the cause of accident. The GRP and RPF officials have started an investigation in the matter.

The inujred passengers have been identified as Bharti (30-yr, native of Sehore), Durgesh (25-yr, Sehore), Jia (27-yr, Imlipura, Sehore), Pushpa (45-yr, Implipura, Sehore), Syed Hassan (55-yr, Sarangpur), Babulal (45-yr, Pilpliya), Neha (15-yr, Bhopal) and Shanti (35-yr, Sehore).