Six passengers fell ill after eating stale food supplied in Rajdhani Express.

Kolkata, March 28: As the New Delhi-Sealdah Rajdhani Express served stale food, six passengers had reportedly fallen ill after eating it. This had eventually lead to protests by co-passengers at two stations on Tuesday.

Union Minister and Asansol MP Babul Supriyo also opined that he too found the food and quality of service on Rajdhani as utterly frustrating.

A group of passengers had protested at the Asansol and Sealdah terminus against the “bad quality of food and equally bad services” on the train.

“The food quality in the train is poor and the timing of serving the food is equally bad. When the passengers spend such a substantial amount of travelling on a train, they expect a better quality and service but that is often not available here. At least six passengers from our train fell ill yesterday (Monday) after eating dinner,” complained a female passenger.

The Eastern Railway acknowledge they had received the complaint and affirmed that proper action would be taken after an inquiry. But they called it an “isolated” incident.

“This is a one-off incident. The train was carrying around 1,200 passengers. Of them, 5-6 passengers from a specific coach have complained about the food quality. We are investigating the matter. Appropriate action would be taken,” an Eastern Railway spokesman said.

Babul Supriyo, however, assured that he would take up the matter with Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and also do check the quality of food served on the Rajdhani Express.