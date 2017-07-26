six people were killed and three others injured in collision between two vehicles on National Highway-24 in Delhi

New Delhi,July26: As many as six people were killed and three others injured in collision between two vehicles on National Highway (NH)-24 in Delhi.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The incident took place around 3 a.m. at night.

According to eyewitness, a dumper jumped off the divider and hit an Innova, carrying a total of nine people.

“Five people died on the spot and four others were taken to hospital. One succumbed to injuries later,” the eye witness said.

“It was a horrific accident as the sound was too much. It felt as if a bomb has exploded,” he further said.

The locals also called the Police Control Room (PCR), following which the required personnel reached the accident spot.

Further details are awaited.