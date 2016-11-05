Six persons killed and two others injured in Mumbai Eastern Freeway accident

Mumbai, November 5: Six persons were killed and two others injured when a taxi they were travelling in turned turtle on the Eastern Freeway towards south Mumbai here on Saturday morning, officials said.

The accident occurred around 9 a.m. and severely hit the morning peak hour traffic towards the central business districts and other parts of the city.

The injured were rushed to Sir J.J. Hospital for treatment and the cause of the incident is being probed by Dongri Police.