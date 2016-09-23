Six terrorists gunned in encounter in Karbi Anglong
Guwahati,Sep 23: At least six militants belonging to Karbi Peoples Liberation Tigers (KPLT) group, including two of its top leaders, were killed during an encounter with security forces on Friday morning in Karbi Anglong district of Assam.
A Superintendent of Police and another police man were killed in an encounter with militants of Karbi Peoples` Liberation Tigers (KPLT) in Karbi Anglong district of central Assam.
An army personnel was injured during the operation.
A joint team consisting of army men and local police launched an operation at Banipathar area at around 1 am on Friday.
Militants exchanged fire with security forces inside the forest area, Superintendent of Police Debojit Deuri told PTI.“Six KPLT militants were killed, while an army man was injured,” Deuri said.
Two top leaders of the group were allegedly killed during the encounter, claimed Deuri, adding, soon they will start identifying the dead militants.
One SLR rifle, one Insas rifle, three pistols and two grenades were recovered from the militants, he said.
KPLT was formed in 2010-11 by a breakaway faction of the Karbi National Liberation Front after the KLNF declared ceasefire. The group is active in the remote areas of Bokajan.
A joint team consisting of army men and local police launched an operation at Banipathar area at around 1 am on Friday.
Militants exchanged fire with security forces inside the forest area, Superintendent of Police Debojit Deuri told PTI.“Six KPLT militants were killed, while an army man was injured,” Deuri said.
Two top leaders of the group were allegedly killed during the encounter, claimed Deuri, adding, soon they will start identifying the dead militants.
One SLR rifle, one Insas rifle, three pistols and two grenades were recovered from the militants, he said.
KPLT was formed in 2010-11 by a breakaway faction of the Karbi National Liberation Front after the KLNF declared ceasefire. The group is active in the remote areas of Bokajan.
Tags: #Anglong, #encounter, #Karbi, #terrorists