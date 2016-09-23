Six terrorists gunned in encounter in Karbi Anglong

Guwahati,Sep 23: At least six militants belonging to Karbi Peoples Liberation Tigers (KPLT) group, including two of its top leaders, were killed during an encounter with security forces on Friday morning in Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

A Superintendent of Police and another police man were killed in an encounter with militants of Karbi Peoples` Liberation Tigers (KPLT) in Karbi Anglong district of central Assam.