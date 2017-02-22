Six workers die in Hyderabad air cooler factory fire

Hyderabad, Feb 22: At least four workers were killed and three went missing as fire broke out in an air cooler manufacturing unit here on Wednesday morning, police said.

Six workers were charred to death after a major fire broke out early mprning at 5am.There were seven workers in the Attapur area factory during the time of the fire.

Six charred bodies were recovered and search was on for the missing men, a police official said.

“The fire has been extinguished with the help of four fire engines. The six bodies have been taken out and sent to state-run Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shamshabad Zone) P V Padmaja told PTI.

The deceased, all from Bihar, were identified as Saddam, Ayub, Shahrukh and Irfan.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short-circuit.

The owner had locked the factory from outside, making it difficult for the workers to escape, the official said.

The DCP further said the owner of the unit ,Pramod Kumar,has been taken into custody.

According to the preliminary investigation, the owner had not taken the minimum required precautions.

“A case of negligence will be registered,” the senior officer said, adding that the probe is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.

