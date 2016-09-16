Sixteen killed in a suicide bombing in Pakistan mosque

Islamabad,Sept16:At least 16 people have been killed in a suicide bombing at a mosque in Pakistan.

The blast struck as Muslims gathered for Friday prayers in the Mohmand Agency district. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

The tribal region has been hit by other grenade and bombing attacks in recent days.

A suicide bomber killed at least 16 people and wounded more than 20 during Friday prayers at a Pakistan mosque in a tribal area bordering Afghanistan, a regional official said.

“The suicide bomber was in crowded mosque, he shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’, and then there was a huge blast,” Naveed Akbar, deputy administrator of Mohmand agency, told Reuters.

Another regional official confirmed the blast and said at least 24 people were wounded.

Tehrik-i-Taliban (Pakistani Taliban) militants are waging an Islamist insurgency in the area and have launched a series of bombing attacks and assaults on security services in the past.

Isis has recently been seeking to increase its presence in Pakistan and neighbouring Afghanistan, where it has founded an affiliate called Khorasan Province.