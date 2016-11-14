A sixth grader girl from Telangana wins the Doodle4Google competition

Bengaluru,Nov14:Google today has a new doodle on its homepage to celebrate Children’s Day in India. But there is something special about this colourful doodle. It also happens to be the prize winning entry for this year’s Doodle 4 Google competition. The winner of the competition is Anvita Prashant Telang, an 11-year-old girl, from Vibgyor High School, Balewadi, Pune.

Anvita’s doodle “Enjoy Every Moment” is based around this year’s theme, “If I could teach anyone anything, it would be…” for Doodle 4 Google competition. The competition received participation from over fifty cities across India and the winner was announced based on a panel of four judges and public voting for ten days.

Telang’s doodle reflects a vision of developing a better world and healthy lifestyle. The doodle shows how everyone should ‘Enjoy Every Moment’ and appreciate the simple things around us and live stress-free lives.

“In the current stressful times, greatest joys of life are often hidden in simple things, thus I would like to teach everyone to take the time to enjoy every moment of life and appreciate the simple things around us,” said Anvita Telang.

This year’s contest was judged by political cartoonist, Ajit Ninan, Art Director Savio Mascarenhas, popular creative artist Rob and Doodle team lead Ryan Germick.

The competition was divided into three groups based on the grades of the participants. Anvita was the national winner along with winning the Grades 4-6 category.

I would like to teach everyone indoor gardening as it is one of the easiest ways to be close to nature and a great activity for relaxation. To counter pollution, everyone then would be able to do something at their home itself,” said B Shrisha

The winner of Grades 1-3 category was B Shrisha, Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan, Visakhapatnam for her doodle ‘Indoor Gardening’.

Water is a vital resource for the existence of life. I would like to teach people various ways to save water to save life,” said Akashdeep

Akashdeep from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Doranda, Ranchi won the Grades 7-10 category for her doodle titled ‘Water Conservation for A Better Tomorrow’.

Taking about the contest, Sapna Chadha, head of marketing, Google India said, “We are overwhelmed to see great participation from talented and creative young artists year-on-year since 2009. With Doodle4Google competition, we aim to celebrate and promote creativity, passion, and imagination in our younger users.”

“The designs for this year’s theme “If I could teach anyone anything, it would be” were incredibly creative across all grade groups. It’s heartening to see the messages that these young minds wish to communicate with such creativity. It was a tough competition. Our heartiest congratulations to Anvita for being judged as the winner this year,” Chadha said.