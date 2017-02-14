Sixth standard Assamese student from Jaipur writes to PM Modi to include north east history in school textbooks
Jaipur, Feb14:Twelve year old Aaira Goswami is a student, belonging to Assam. Her favourite subject is history, but unlike any other class 6th student whose interest lies in the subject, Aaira has different hopes and aspirations.
In a video published online, Aaira is seen requesting the Prime Minister to include the history of the ‘seven sisters’ in school textbooks. “My favourite subject is History, yet I don’t know the history of my own state.”, she says.
In her letter to the PM shared by twitter user @BhuyanShilpi, Aaira writes, “I know a lot about the Mauryans, the Mughals and the Guptas. I have even written exams on these emperors. I know very little about Lachit Borphukon and the Ahoms who ruled Assam for 600 years defeating the Mughals 17 times soundly in battle.”
Aaira, ‘a little Indian citizen’ writes in the letter, “If I could just read about my state, Assam, and North East in my books, it would be a dream come true.”
Full the read text:
To
Shri Narendra Modiji
The Honourable Prime Minister of India
Jaipur
11th Feb 2017
Honourable Prime Minister of India,
My name is Aaira Goswami. I am 12 years old. I am from Assam. I currently stay in Jaipur. I study in Neerja Modi School. Today I wanted to tell you about something that I have been thinking about for quite a while. My favourite subject is history, unlike other students. Yet I don’t know the history of my own state! I know a lot about the Mauryans, the Mughals and the Guptas. I have even written exams on these emperors. But I know very little about Lachit Borphukon and the Ahoms who ruled Assam for 600 years defeating the Mughals 17 times soundly in battle. I know the history of almost whole of India; from Jammu & Kashmir to Tamil Nadu, from Mughals to the British, from Rajasthan to Kolkata. But where is the long lost glory of the seven sisters. Some students don’t even know what the seven sisters are. It is very difficult to find things about the Northeast in my books. If I could just read about my state, Assam, and Northeast in my book it would be like a dream come true. Besides all Indian children need to know Assam and the Northeast’s glorious history. If you could do something to ensure that Assam and the Northeast’s history is included in our books and also reply to this letter from a little Indian citizen, I would be very thankful.
Yours sincerely
Aaira Goswami
VI-E
Neerja Modi School
Jaipur, Rajasthan