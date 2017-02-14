Sixth standard Assamese student from Jaipur writes to PM Modi to include north east history in school textbooks

Jaipur, Feb14:Twelve year old Aaira Goswami is a student, belonging to Assam. Her favourite subject is history, but unlike any other class 6th student whose interest lies in the subject, Aaira has different hopes and aspirations.

In a video published online, Aaira is seen requesting the Prime Minister to include the history of the ‘seven sisters’ in school textbooks. “My favourite subject is History, yet I don’t know the history of my own state.”, she says.

“Where is the long lost glory of the Seven Sisters? Some students don’t even know what the Seven Sisters are.”

In her letter to the PM shared by twitter user @BhuyanShilpi, Aaira writes, “I know a lot about the Mauryans, the Mughals and the Guptas. I have even written exams on these emperors. I know very little about Lachit Borphukon and the Ahoms who ruled Assam for 600 years defeating the Mughals 17 times soundly in battle.”

Aaira, ‘a little Indian citizen’ writes in the letter, “If I could just read about my state, Assam, and North East in my books, it would be a dream come true.”

Full the read text: