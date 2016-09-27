Size Matters : Pranab Mukherjee tweets pictures of the new Rashtrapati Bhavan museum

New Delhi, Sep 27: President Pranab Mukherjee tweets pictures of the new Rashtrapati Bhavan museum that will be open to the public from October 2.

The image (alongside) shows the President with his cutout in the replica of the Study where he meets state guests or visitors. Either the camera angle is terrible, or the cutout is particularly bad. Seriously, couldn’t we do better?

View a replica of the President’s Study; take a picture with him #VisitRBMuseum pic.twitter.com/3qwbCcLtwU — President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) September 27, 2016

The new Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex which now includes the Garages Museum and Clock Tower in addition to the Stables Museum will open for the public from October 2. The Museum Complex will be open all days from 9 am -4 pm except Mondays.

The entry and exit for visitors will be through Gate No. 30 on Mother Teresa Crescent Road.

Visits can be booked on-line at the website http://www.presidentofindia.nic.in. There will be nominal registration charges of Rs. 50/- per head (Children below the age of 8 years will be exempt from charges).