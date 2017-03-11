SJM Wants To Prevent BCCI-OPPO Sponsorship Deal

Swadeshi Jagran Manch wants govt. to prevent Oppo from sponsoring Indian cricket team

New Delhi: After attacking Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has now opposed Chinese smartphone maker Oppo’s sponsorship of the Indian cricket team.

The world’s richest cricket body, Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI), got richer on Tuesday, March 07, after Oppo -the Chinese mobile giant – struck Rs 1079 crore for a 5-year deal, outbidding Vivo mobiles’ Rs 768 crore bid to win title sponsorship rights of Indian cricket team. The deal, however, hasn’t got down well with Swadeshi Jagran Manch, who has sought intervention from Sports Minister Vijay Goel to prevent the brand from sponsoring the Men in Blue.

The deal, however, hasn’t got down well with Swadeshi Jagran Manch, which is an affiliate of the RSS, who has sought action from Sports Minister Vijay Goel to prevent the brand from sponsoring the Men in Blue.

“China is a big challenge for us in terms of the trade imbalance, the loss of employment because of Chinese imports is a big problem. On the other hand it (China) is a threat to national security. In such a situation it is unfortunate that a Chinese brand has won the sponsorship deal of the Indian cricket team. We have sought time from the sports minister to seek government intervention in the matter,” Swadeshi Jagran Manch co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan was quoted saying by The Indian Express on Wednesday.

The sponsorship deal means that all Indian cricket teams (both men and women) will be obliged to wear the Oppo logo on their shirts and Oppo have the right to use the title “official sponsor of the Indian cricket team”.

Swadeshi Jagran Manch(SJM) has started a signature campaign asking people to pledge not to use Chinese made goods.

“We have already collected 3 crore signatures. When this is the public sentiment against Chinese companies, how can one such company sponsor the Indian cricket team and cash in on its popularity,” SJM chief Mahajan added.

The reserve price set by Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) for sponsorship bidders was Rs 538 crore.

On Wednesday, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch(SJM) had urged Prime Minister Modi to sack Harsimrat Kaur Badal for batting for FDI in food and non-food items under the multi-brand retail policy.