Ski racer Lindsey Vonn goes public on Instagram post about her new boyfriend

Colorado,Nov24:Lindsey Vonn went on Instagram on Wednesday and posted about everything she’s thankful for this year ? including her “amazing boyfriend.”

Well now, that would appear to be a confirmation that Lindsey Vonn has a new boyfriend.

It isn’t F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, as had been rumored, but rather L.A. Rams assistant receivers coach Kenan Smith.

Smith is in his third season with the Rams. He was a wideout at Sacramento State during his own playing career, graduating in 2003.