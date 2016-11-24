Ski racer Lindsey Vonn goes public on Instagram post about her new boyfriend
Colorado,Nov24:Lindsey Vonn went on Instagram on Wednesday and posted about everything she’s thankful for this year ? including her “amazing boyfriend.”
Well now, that would appear to be a confirmation that Lindsey Vonn has a new boyfriend.
It isn’t F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, as had been rumored, but rather L.A. Rams assistant receivers coach Kenan Smith.
Tomorrow is thanksgiving so before my family gets here I want to take the time and give thanks. Even though I’m injured, again?, I have so much to be thankful for; incredible friends, an amazing boyfriend, my family and a lot of loyal supporters. With my Uncle’s passing it reminds me even more to appreciate what we have in life because you never know what the future holds. I hope everyone has a wonderful turkey day! With love❤️, lindsey
Smith is in his third season with the Rams. He was a wideout at Sacramento State during his own playing career, graduating in 2003.