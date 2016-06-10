Skin care tips for women in 30s

It’s time to understand your skin better and care for it according to your unique needs. From cleansing regularly to indulging in a one-minute facial, women in their 30s need to take good care of their skin, says an expert.

Divya Mehta, Co-founder and Head, EpiqueLabs, suggests how:

* Cleansing: Start and end your day by using a gel-based cleanser that is gentle yet effective. Cleansing ensures that your skin can breathe properly and clean skin also helps with the efficacy of the products you apply. Without proper absorption, the cream will not be able to benefit your skin, as it should.

* Exfoliate to boost your cell renewal: Exfoliate to get rid of all the surface dead skin cells. This helps with cell turnover and increases circulation. The result is healthy skin that glows naturally.

* The one-minute facial: Warm the product in your hands to help it penetrate the skin better. Massage your face in an upward motion using the tip of your fingers and stimulate your skin by tapping on it gently. End the massage by wrapping your hands on your face to give an added massage to the dermis. It will help keep dull skin at bay.

* UV protection is a must: A good sunscreen that protects against UVA and UVB rays with a high SPF is a necessity. Use it on a daily basis because research has shown that sun damage is the number one cause of premature ageing, fine lines, wrinkles and pigmentation.

* Prep your skin for the night and sleep tight: Seven to eight hours of a good night’s sleep helps the body regenerate and repair itself for the next day. Like you, your skin is tired at the end of the day. Try not to skip the night routine, as its sole purpose is to nurse and repair your tired skin and is a must post thirty.

* Hydrate: Drink plenty of water and keep yourself and your skin well hydrated.