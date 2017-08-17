Skin problems? Check this to know if it is the result of untimely eating habits

New York, August 17: Do you have a habit of munching late night? Then chances are more for getting exposed to skin related problems. Researchers claim that untimely food habits would distort the protective ability of the skin against ultraviolet radiation, says media reports.

Those who always prefer late night eating are more vulnerable to sunburn, ageing of skin and even skin cancer. Joseph S. Takahashi, Chairman of Neuroscience at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, says he feels surprised with the fact that our skin pays so much attention while we consume food.

As per media reports, the above fact was proved by the researchers after conducting the study over mice. Mice given food only during the daytime – untimely eating for nocturnal animals – sustained more skin damage when exposed to ultraviolet B (UVB) light during the day than during the night. This occurred as an enzyme that repairs UV damaged skin – xeroderma pigmentosum group A (XPA) – had shifted its daily cycle to be less active in the day. Researchers asserted that those mice which were fed only during their usual evening times didn’t show altered XPA cycles and were less susceptible to daytime UV rays.

Thus Joseph claims that those having a normal eating schedule will be more protected from UV rays during daytime. Meanwhile there could be harmful shift in the skin clock of those having abnormal eating schedule. Altering eating schedules would not only disrupt XPA cycles, but also affects the expression of about 10 percent of the skin’s genes.

Researchers are still working on to better understand the relation between eating patterns and UV damage among people, says media reports. The study has been published in Cell Reports.