Skoda is entering a new market segment with Kodiaq, begins its SUV campaign

Mlada Boleslav, June 7: Czech automobile manufacturer Skoda Auto is beginning its major SUV campaign with the Kodiaq. The 4.70-m-long SUV will go on sale at the beginning of 2017.

With Kodiaq, Skoda is entering a new market segment that is growing quickly across the world – the large SUV class. With this campaign, the company wants to engage new customer groups, increase its market shares and further strengthen its position in international markets.

There will be a choice of five engines: two TDIs and three TSIs. The 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine provides a power output of 132 kW (180 PS). A range of technology is available for the transmission – six-speed manual gearbox, DSG transmission, front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive.

“Our new Skoda Kodiaq SUV is a great all-rounder,” said Skoda CEO, Bernhard Maier. “It combines an active sense of vitality with the brand’s classic qualities – a high degree of functionality and an outstanding amount of space. As always, in the design process we have focused on offering a little bit more car, and as a result, the best vehicle in the segment. In addition, with its emotive design, the Skoda Kodiaq is a strong presence on the road.”

With a capacity of up to 2,065 litres, the five-seater boasts of introducing new and extraordinary concepts, including plastic door-edge protection that deploys automatically to avoid damaging the vehicle in garages or car parks. There is an electric child safety lock for the youngest passengers as well as a sleep comfort package with special headrests for long trips.

The infotainment elements originate from Volkswagen Group’s second-generation Modular Infotainment Matrix. The eCall emergency button, which will be required for all new cars in Europe from 2018, is already now part of the Care Connect service.

In the Skoda Kodiaq, a wide range of driving assistance systems is available. The Area View cameras, new for Skoda, display the car’s immediate surroundings on the monitor. When a trailer is attached to the large SUV, the Tow Assist system takes over manoeuvring when reversing slowly. The new predictive pedestrian protection function complements Front Assist. Parking Distance Control with braking function, also new, provides support with parking manoeuvres – the Skoda Kodiaq brakes automatically as soon as it detects an obstacle.