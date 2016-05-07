Skoda Kodiaq is the name of Skoda’s upcoming large SUV

New Delhi, May 7: There’s gonna be a new addition to the Skoda SUV family later this year, and it will be called Kodiaq. Strange name of a car you may think. But Skoda explains that it has been borrowed from a bear that lives on an island of the same name near Alaska.

So, why the name of a bear for a car? That’s because (according to Skoda) they share some common traits like size, strength and command of the great outdoors. The Czech manufacturer has confirmed that the length of the SUV will be 4.70 metres, which means that it will be placed above the Yeti in the company lineup. It will also be a seven seater.

The bear is also the inspiration behind the exterior design, which is said to be distinctive, muscular and dynamic; representing robustness and protective strength. The teaser image also shows a 4X4 badge making it clear that this offering will have power at all four wheels. Another aspect that has been stressed upon in the release is the “Simply Clever” operating solutions that the SUV is expected to have, an attribute again shared by Kodiak bears.

The Skoda Kodiaq will make its public debut in the second half of this year and will be launched early next year under the motto of ‘Discover new ground’. It will also make its way to India later in 2017. Given the name, it shouldn’t be a surprise if it mauls the competition.