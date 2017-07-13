Skoda Octavia facelift 2017 has been launched in India at Rs 15.49 lakh

New Delhi,July13:The 2017 Skoda Octavia facelift has been launched in India at Rs 15.49 lakh. The current generation Octavia was launched originally in 2013 and goes up against the likes of the Hyundai Elantra and the Toyota Corolla Altis. The prices of the Skoda Octavia petrol start at Rs 15.49 lakh for the 1.4 TSI Ambition variant and go up to Rs 20.89 lakh for the top of the line 1.8 TSI Style Plus variant. Similarly, the prices for the 2.0 TDI Ambition start at Rs 16.89 lakh and go up to Rs 22.89 lakh for the top-spec Style Plus variant.

Variant Wise Prices Of 2017 Skoda Octavia Facelift

2017 Skoda Octavia Petrol variants Prices (ex-showroom, India)

Octavia Ambition 1.4 TSI MT Rs 15,49,405

Octavia Style 1.4 TSI MT Rs 17,49,605

Octavia Style 1.8 TSI AT Rs 18,59,429

Octavia Style Plus 1.8 TSI AT Rs 20,89,900

2017 Skoda Octavia Diesel variants Prices (ex-showroom, India)

Octavia Ambition 2.0 TDI CR MT Rs 16,89,974

Octavia Style 2.0 TDI CR MT Rs 18,95,608

Octavia Style 2.0 TDI CR ATRs 20,49,619

Octavia Style Plus 2.0 TDI CR AT Rs 22,89,573

The new car has a fair few visible updates including the new signature face design. Skoda has moved away from the single headlamp cluster for the Octavia to a split headlamp unit that Skoda calls QuadraLED headlights because it’s split into four compartments. There is that signature butterfly grille at the centre along with the LED daytime running lights and fog lamps on the bumper, which is new as well. The overall design of the car stays the same on the side and on the rear with the tail lights getting a new LED lighting pattern. The new Skoda Octavia facelift also gets a new set of alloy wheels. Here is everything that you need to know about the new Skoda Octavia.

On the interior front, the Skoda Octavia facelift is pretty much similar to the outgoing model with the black and beige combination. The new car also gets a brand new centrally mounted touchscreen that now has a capacitive touch feature. The Skoda Octavia facelift also comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Mirror link to give the best smart phone integration. The new Skoda Octavia facelift also gets a new three spoke steering wheel. Rear space is still one of the best in class with comfortable seating for three passengers and decent levels of leg space. You can read our review of the Skoda Octavia facelift here.

2017 Skoda Octavia Facelift Specifications

Technical Specifications 2017 Octavia 1.4 Petrol 2017 Octavia 1.8 Petrol 2017 Octavia 2.0 Diesel

Displacement 1,395 cc 1,798 cc 1,968 cc

Max Power 148 bhp at 4,500-6,000 rpm 177 bhp at 5,100-6,200 rpm 141 bhp at 4,000 rpm

Max Torque 250 Nm at 1,500-3,500 rpm 250 Nm at 1,250-5,000 rpm 320 Nm at 1,750-3,000 rpm

Transmission 6-speed Manual 7-speed DSG 6-speed MT/6-speed DSG

Fuel Efficiency (claimed) 16.8 kmpl 15.1 kmpl 21 kmpl

Fuel Tank Capacity 50 litres 50 litres 50 litres

The Skoda Octavia facelift will get both diesel and petrol engines. The 1.8-litre TSI engine makes 178 bhp and is mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox while the smaller 1.4-litre TSI gets mated to a 6-speed manual and makes 147 bhp. The diesel is the tried and tested 2-litre motor that makes 147 bhp and gets mated to a 6-speed DSG gearbox.

The Octavia gets 8 airbags in the top spec version while the other variants get 4 airbags. ABS (anti-lock brakes), EBD (electronic brake distribution) and traction control come as standard.