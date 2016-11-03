Skoda Rapid Facelift Launched in India

New Delhi, Nov 03: Skoda India has been updating their model range in India. It started with the Superb, then the Octavia and now the Skoda Rapid has got itself a mid-life facelift.

Introduced into the Indian market way back in 2011, the Rapid was in need of an update, especially because the number of competitors in this segment have risen considerably over the years.

Now looking much more in line with the current generation Super and Octavia, the Rapid looks much bolder thanks to the all-new ‘Crystalline’ design language.

The biggest change that’s evident right away is the signature butterfly grille that integrates into the LED headlamps with DRLs and is accentuated by the streamlined hood, giving the car a wider and planted stance.

The rear-end’s biggest attraction, other than the restyled tail lamps, is the integrated rear spoiler.

The changes inside the Rapid have given the car a fresher look and it now has a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, MirrorLink, climate control and GPS.

The two-tone interiors have been well-balanced with selective use of accents throughout the dashboard.

The new Skoda Rapid comes loaded with features like rain-sensing wipers, hill-hold assist, dual airbags and ABS. It also has 460 litres of boot space.

Powering the Rapid’s petrol variant is a 1.6-litre engine that delivers 105 horsepower and 153 Nm of torque and the 1.5-litre diesel, first seen on the Volkswagen Ameo, now delivers 108 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque.

Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox and the 7-speed DSG will only be offered in the Diesel variant, the top=end petrol also gets optional 6-speed AT gearbox.

It has bene introduced with a starting price tag of Rs 8.27 lakh for the petrol variant, which goes up to Rs 11.36 lakh for the top-end model. The Diesel variant, on the other hand, starts at Rs 9.48 lakh for the base variant and Rs 12.67 lakh for the top-end variant (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).