Skype-Lite-app-announced-just-for-India

Mumbai, Feb 23:Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella today announced a Skype Lite application designed for Indian mobile users at the Future Decoded event in Mumbai. Skype Lite, as the name suggests, is a lighter, more data friendly version of the video calling app, and will only be available in India. The app will also get Aadhaar integration feature by June 2017.

“Skype helps people bring them closer together. Skype was first built on PC platform. But, today we live in a mobile-first environment and this is especially true in India,” said Eugene Ho, Director of Product management at Skype in an interaction with the Indian media.

The app was tested with consumers in India, and built by the Hyderabad development centre of Microsoft. Clearly aimed at the Indian market, where connectivity is still an issue, Skype Lite is just 13MB in size while still offering all the functions of the main app. Skype Lite is also fully localised and supports seven Indian languages — Gujarati, Bengali, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu.

“Connectivity is still an issue in India. But this is the opportunity that we have for Skype. Skype Lite works well on high speed and low band networks. It is powered by the new cloud services and made for consumers in India,” added Ho.

The features being offered by Skype Lite are a reduced size, instant messaging along with audio and video calling. Users can sign up via their mobile number or their regular Skype id.

According to the Skype team, picture sharing is pretty common on the app, and so this Lite version will compress photos before uploading them to ensure less data usage. The app interface also lets users see how much of their data has been used by Skype Lite, both on cellular and WiFi. There’s also a dark theme, in contrast to the regular white background.