Slamming Pakistan for providing safe haven for terrorists, Trump seeks India’s help to fight terror in Afghanistan

Washington/ USA, August 22: Donald Trump, US President, urged Islamabad to manifest more commitment in fighting terror and had pulled up Pakistan for providing safe haven to terrorists. Trump added that Pakistan had faced terrorist attack, but at the same time Pakistan has been safe refuge for the terrorists. He expressed thus while speaking from the Fort Myer military base in Arlington, Virginia.

Double blowing Pakistan, Trump sought help from India, the world’s largest democratic nation and the key security and economic partner of US, in fighting Afghanistan terror. He also asserted that US would develop a deeper strategic partnership with India. US appreciates India’s contribution in bringing stability in Afghanistan. By overthrowing Taliban and becoming the largest regional provider of humanitarian aid, India is noted to be enthusiastic in helping Afghanistan for reconstructing the terror torn country.

Trump asserted that it is high time that Pakistan need to express their adherence in fighting terror. He spoke while unveiling America’s strategy where the US troops are engaged in fighting against terror, which was initiated by the former US President George W Bush. Trump claimed that Pakistan could gain a lot from partnering the effort made by US in Afghanistan. He also expressed that US value Pakistan’s past contribution and sacrifices in fighting against their common enemies. At the same time he expressed his discomfiture as Pakistan used to shelter those who try to cause harm for US.

US had been paying billions of dollars to Pakistan as it is a US ally in War on Terror. Trump accused Pakistan for misusing the US aid meant for fighting terror. As Pakistan failed to take necessary action against the dreaded Haqqani terror network, which had been under Afghanistan terror attacks, US in July decided to block $350 million (coalition support funds to Pakistan).

According to annual ‘Country Report on Terrorism’ from the US state department, it was found that as Pakistan join with those nations who provide shelter to terrorists, terror groups like LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) and JeM (Jaish-e-Mohammad) started operating, training, organising and fund raising inside the country.

(Inputs from ANI)