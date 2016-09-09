Sleeping man bites off snake’s head after it slithers into mouth in Indore

INDORE,Sept9: A man bit a snake into two after it slithered into his mouth while he was sleeping here on Thursday . Vinod Raghuvanshi (28) loves his snooze so much that he didn’t even notice when a snake crawled into his mouth or when he bit its head off.

It was after his mother came into his room and screamed on seeing the blood on his mouth that he woke up. The rest of the snake was still wriggling on the floor. Raghuvanshi was taken to hospital, injected with anti-venom and is fine. He doesn’t realise it yet but whenever anyone makes a Google search for ‘man bites snake’, Vinod’s name will figure in the handful of such bizarre cases. Earlier this year, a tribal in Jhrakhand had bitten a krait and killed it. He died 12 hours later. And three years ago, a man in Nepal had chewed a cobra to death after it bit him in a paddy field. He survived.

Raghuvanshi, who works in a petrol pump in Indore, was tired and had dozed off at home in Kulkarni ka Bhatta, with his mouth open. A snake, about a foot-and-a-half long, dropped from the tin room into his mouth. Raghuvanshi bit its head off. His mother, Rampyari, walked in a few seconds later. “I saw blood on his face and a headless snake lying on the floor. He told me that something had dropped into his mouth and he chewed it. I was terrified and took him to ‘Peer Baba’, who gave him a powder and he vomited out the head of the snake.

The Peer Baba told us to rush to the hospital,” she said.

Raghuvanshi reached state-run MY Hospital around 8.15pm, where doctors were stunned when they heard the family’s story . They informed police, who were equally bewildered and rushed over.The cops frantically searched for Raghuvanshi who had wandered off and found him sitting on the stairs. He was put in a hospital bed