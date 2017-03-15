SM Krishna’s BJP-joining programme postponed due to the death of his sister

New Delhi, March 15: Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna, who was supposed to meet the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership this week in order to formally join the party, headed back to Bengaluru after his sister has passed away.

However, Krishna’s sister Sunitha died on Tuesday night following which he has decided to return to Bengaluru immediately.

The meeting now stands postponed until further notice.

A day before, Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna, known as SM Krishan had alleged that the grand old party does not want interference in its “based on inheritance” leadership.

“The Indian National Congress needs no interference. There is inheritance based leadership at present. I will go to New Delhi and see what happens. The people will have the final word on this matter,” SM Krishna had said.

SM Krishna resigned from the Indian National Congress earlier in January this year.

Ever since then, speculations had been rife that, the former Minister of External Affairs of India, would join the saffron party.

But, Krishna was reportedly told to wait, in the wake of Assembly elections in five states of the country.

The 84-year-old Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna first became a Member of Parliament (MP) from Karnataka’s Mandya in 1968.

SM Krishna led the Indian National Congress to victory in Karnataka state in 1999 and served as the chief minister of the state till 2004.

SM Krishna also served as the governor of Maharashtra from 2004-2008.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka unit leaders had on Tuesday night announced that SM Krishna would join the party either on Wednesday evening or Thursday morning depending upon Amit Shah’s schedule.Now, the programme has now been put off following the death of Krishna’s sister.