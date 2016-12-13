Small plane crash on Volusia county road,pilot uninjured

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating after a small plane went down on the side of a Volusia County road Monday afternoon.

Deputies said the pilot, Lee Kraus Jr., walked away with some cuts and bruises.

The crash held up traffic on Pioneer Trail and Airport Road, but traffic was running smoothly by Monday night although, the plane was still sitting in the ditch.

One wing of the plane was burned, while other pieces were broken off altogether and spread across a field.

A small brush fire was burning around the plane, but the blaze was quickly put out, deputies said.

Video from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office showed smoke and the fire burning around the plane.

Nearby resident Husan Hamdmov stopped by with his 3-year-old son to find out about the extent of the damage after his neighbor told him about the crash.

“It’s really scary. That’s why I came to check it out. This is the first time I’ve seen this happen in the neighborhood,” he said.

Hamdmov said he’s grateful the plane didn’t crash on someone’s home.

The FAA said Kraus was the only person on board the plane.

A witness, who was not identified, took a picture of the plane before it went down.

She said she saw it flying what she considered to be unusually low moments before it crashed.

A deputy is monitoring the scene until the FAA comes back to investigate.