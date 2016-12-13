Small plane crash on Volusia county road,pilot uninjured

December 13, 2016 | By :

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating after a small plane went down on the side of a Volusia County road Monday afternoon.

Deputies said the pilot, Lee Kraus Jr., walked away with some cuts and bruises.

The crash held up traffic on Pioneer Trail and Airport Road, but traffic was running smoothly by Monday night although, the plane was still sitting in the ditch.

One wing of the plane was burned, while other pieces were broken off altogether and spread across a field.

A small brush fire was burning around the plane, but the blaze was quickly put out, deputies said.

Video from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office showed smoke and the fire burning around the plane.

Nearby resident Husan Hamdmov stopped by with his 3-year-old son to find out about the extent of the damage after his neighbor told him about the crash.

“It’s really scary. That’s why I came to check it out. This is the first time I’ve seen this happen in the neighborhood,” he said.

Hamdmov said he’s grateful the plane didn’t crash on someone’s home.

The FAA said Kraus was the only person on board the plane.

A witness, who was not identified, took a picture of the plane before it went down.

She said she saw it flying what she considered to be unusually low moments before it crashed.

A deputy is monitoring the scene until the FAA comes back to investigate.

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon jets crash into crashed into the sea at Terracina,during airshow, in south of Rome
A Bee attack on plane in Hyderabad forces flight delay
Four men in Australia accused of plotting to bring down a plane , planned to use poisonous gas arrested
Indonesian passenger plane carrying 146 people skidded off the runway as it landed in the eastern Papua region
South Korean authorities arrest the daughter of Choi Soon-sil ,while on a plane heading to Seoul
Harbhajan Singh lashed out at Jet Airways pilot for racial discrimination against a fellow Indian passenger on a flight
Top